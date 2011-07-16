Murdoch Apologizes To Family Of Murdered Schoolgirl

pressgazette.co.uk



Rupert Murdoch has apologized to the family of Milly Dowler, the schoolgirl murdered in 2002 who had her phone hacked by Murdoch’s paper, The News of the World.Sky News reports Murdoch met the Dowler family in a London hotel earlier today. Afterwards the Dowler family lawyer told press:

“We told him that his papers should lead the way in setting the standard of honesty and decency in the field and not what had gone on before. At the end of the day actions speak louder than words.

“He was humbled, shaken and sincere. This was something that had hit him on a personal level. He apologised many times and held his head in his hands.”

After the meeting, members of the public shouted “shame on you” as Murdoch left the area.

The hacking of 13-year-old Milly Dowler’s voicemail occured after she went missing in 2002, and led to police and family members to mistakenly believe she may have still been alive. The hacking was revealed earlier this month and has led Murdoch into the biggest scandal of his career.

Worth noting: Just yesterday Murdoch hired Edelman to help with handle his PR.

