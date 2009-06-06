Murdoch, Diller Host Posh Bash For Tim Armstrong, Jon Miller

When’s the last time you walked into a party and Rupert Murdoch was standing there, talking to Barry Diller?

Last night’s Founders Club was a mogul fest at an unbelievable venue: The Rockefeller centre Channel Garden, overlooking 30 Rock and the rest of midtown.

Murdoch and Diller toasted Jon Miller — newly minted digital boss at News Corp. — and Tim Armstrong — Google’s ex sales boss who left to become CEO of AOL. Also present: Some really successful digital entrepreneurs, including Flickr/Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake, Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman, MySpace product boss Jason Hirschhorn, Meetup’s Scott Heiferman, and Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes. Also: Jimmy Fallon and great gelato.

Here’s some photos:

And here’s a video from MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka. Peter explains:

…Here’s a clip of Diller introducing Armstrong and Miller to the crowd, featuring a brief cameo by Murdoch, who used to be Diller’s boss and is currently Miller’s boss. (And mine, too, since News Corp. owns Dow Jones, which owns this site). Apologies in advance for the Blair Witch camera work and the muted volume, which you’ll need to turn up in order to hear the speakers.

But I do think they’re worth listening to, particularly when Diller describes the old days, when a handful of companies in New York and Los Angeles controlled the media landscape. Now, Diller notes, “anybody who has a keyboard and a send button, can publish to the world, and that is an extraordinary change.” I think he was trying to say that this was a good thing, but to me it sounds a bit like a bittersweet eulogy.

