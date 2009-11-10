Murdoch: Glenn Beck Was Right -- Obama's A Racist

Rupert Murdoch defended Glenn Beck’s accusation that the president was a racist in his long interview with Sky News Australia.



At the 18:04, the interviewer says “Glenn Beck who you mentioned has called Barack Obama a racist, and he helped organise a protest against him and others on Fox have likened him (Obama) to Stalin is that…”

Murdoch’s reponse:

“No, no, no, not Stalin, I don’t think, not one of our people.

“On the racist thing, that caused a (unintelligible–grilling?). But he (Obama) did make a very racist comment. Ahhh..about, you know, blacks and whites and so on, which he said in his campaign he would be completely above. And um, that was something which perhaps shouldn’t have been said about the President, but if you actually assess what he was talking about, he was right.“

The backstory: During a discussion about how Obama handled himself during the Henry Louis Gates arrest, Beck said in August “This president has exposed himself as a guy over and over and over again who has a deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture.” When someone points out all the white people in the administration, Beck says, “I’m not saying he doesn’t like white people…this guy is, I believe, a racist.”



