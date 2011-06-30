News Corp iPad Apps Dominate Apple's Rankings

Rupert Murdoch must be happy.



On Tuesday, Apple released its “top charts” of news apps for the iPad.

Guess what!

News Corp’s digital journalism apps earned the top spot in all three categories.

iPad newspaper The Daily was topped the highest-grossing app ranking;

The New York Post app ranked No. 1 in paid app chart;

The Wall Street Journal earned the title of top free to download app.

A News Corp. spokeswoman told The Hollywood Reporter it was “the first time that the company topped all three news app categories for the iPad.”

This has to be especially good news for The Daily, which has been the subject of consistently bad press since launching earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.