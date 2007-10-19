Murdoch Cuts MySpace 2008 Estimates

We’ve consulted with Reuters, which has rechecked its audiotape of Rupert Murdoch’s presentation at Web 2.0 last night: He projected MySpace revenues of $750 million next year, which is at least 6% less than the goal he laid out in an August conference call, when he forecast that “MySpace alone will generate in excess of $800 million in revenue in fiscal ’08.”

That’s not as signficant a cut as we first thought (The source of the confusion: Apparently Murdoch was asked about revenues at Fox Interactive Media, but he choose to answer specifically about MySpace). But it’s still a cut, and it’s the first time Murdoch has had to do that when talking about his prized Internet property.

