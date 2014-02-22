Rupert Murdoch Is Paying $US57.25 Million For The Top Four Floors Of A Swanky NYC Condo Building

Julia La Roche
One Madison ParkOne Madison Penthouse

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is in contract to buy the triplex penthouse at One Madison, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Murdoch will also purchase the unit on the floor below, the report said.

That’s four floors in the swanky condo building for the newly divorced 82-year-old.

He’s paying a total of $US57.25 for the two units, the report said. The penthouse triplex was listed for $US50 million, while the apartment below had been listed for $US16.5 million.

It’s definitely a dreamy condo building, and now we’re going to take a tour.

One Madison's triplex penthouse occupies the 58th to 60th floors. The unit features nearly 7,000 square feet of living space.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

The penthouse features five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

The unit also features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows and a 596 square-foot wraparound terrace.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

There's also a circular staircase and a private internal elevator.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

The One Madison Penthouse features panoramic views of city's skyline.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

There are views of the Hudson and East Rivers.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

Murdoch will be able to see the Freedom Tower in downtown Manhattan.

Source: One Madison Penthouse

The building has some sweet amenities, too. There's a lap pool.

There's a spa on site.

As well as a fitness center.

