Rupert Murdoch Is Paying $US57.25 Million For The Top Four Floors Of A Swanky NYC Condo Building

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is in contract to buy the triplex penthouse at One Madison, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Murdoch will also purchase the unit on the floor below, the report said.

That’s four floors in the swanky condo building for the newly divorced 82-year-old.

He’s paying a total of $US57.25 for the two units, the report said. The penthouse triplex was listed for $US50 million, while the apartment below had been listed for $US16.5 million.

It’s definitely a dreamy condo building, and now we’re going to take a tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.