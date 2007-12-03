Murdoch Bidding $1 Billion For LinkedIn?

We don’t know if this is real news or a reheat of Thanksgiving week rumours, but The Sunday Express is apparently reporting that News Corp (NWS) is considering a $1 billion bid for LinkedIn. We can’t find the story itself, so we’re relying on a Thomson Financial summary:

Rupert Murdoch is considering a 500 mln stg deal to buy corporate networking site LinkedIn, the Sunday Express reported.

The paper said that preliminary talks between the News Corporation (nyse: NWS – news – people ) chief executive and LinkedIn CEO Dan Nye began three weeks ago.



Last week Nye said that offers would not be considered unless they were in excess of 1 bln usd, or 486 mln stg.

Can’t add much here except to note that our meeting with Dan, scheduled for Monday afternoon, has been scrapped; his PR rep tells us via email that “Dan’s travel plans have changed, and he needs to return to the west coast earlier than we initially anticipated.” We’ve asked for comment and will update if we get one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.