Murdoch Backs Down From Travel Channel Bidding War

Rupert Murdoch loves to acquire things, but he’s apparently too frugal for the Travel Channel. The News Corp boss might drop his bid because parent company Cox Enterprises is asking for a whopping $1.1 billion for the cable channel, Reuters reports.

Who’s the leading bidder? A company that could significantly benefit from an acquisition: Scripps Networks, the purveyer of hugely popular lifestyle channels/brands such as Food Network and HGTV. Well, now they’re in the lead “after the News Corporation balked at the escalating price for the channel,” says New York Times reporter Brian Stelter.

If the deal pans out, here’s how Cox may divvy things up: They’d sell a 65% stake and retain 35, making it a joint venture.

It also means that Travel Channel’s biggest star — Anthony Bourdain of “No Reservations” — would be on the same payroll as his greatest rival, Food Network’s Rachael Ray. Bourdain gets a ton of PR mileage ripping on Ray’s brand of quick-and-easy cooking, which he derides as promoting culinary mediocrity.

Let the food fight commence.

