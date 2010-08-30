Murdoch And The BBC: They Both Lose

The MacTaggart lecture is one of the high points of the British media calendar. The climax of the Edinburgh International Television Festival, held each year as an adjunct to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and organised and sponsored by the Guardian, the MacTaggart is a purposeful dispensing of ritual and propriety. The gloves come off. Every year, it seems, the speech gets more and more pointed.

The MacTaggart attracts the leading lights of British media, which effectively means either representatives of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., which controls SKY, the nation’s biggest satellite broadcaster, or of the BBC, the nation’s biggest terrestrial network. Indeed, more and more, the MacTaggart is a formal attack on one by the other. Read more at Newser >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.