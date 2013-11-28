Murderer Simon Gittany Once Said He Wanted To Become A Priest To Avoid Jail

Simon Gittany/Screengrab

Details of murderer Simon Gittany’s criminal past are coming out now that he has been convicted.

The Australian has a story today, which reveals a lot about the man who has been found guilty of throwing his fiancee Lisa Harnum from their apartment balcony.

To escape a full-time custodial sentence for an earlier crime, according to the report he said he had converted to Catholicism, and planned to train as a priest in France.

He also partially bit off a police officer’s ear in 1994 as he was being arrested.

And in 1993 he is said to have injected himself with a syringe full of hepatitis-infected blood to avoid going to weekend detention.

The case has received a lot of media attention. Yesterday a judge spent more than five hours reading her verdict out, describing Gittany as a controlling and obsessive man.

According to Australian’s report, he was also involved in a business with two convicted criminals, which the NSW Drug Squad is now investigating. His business partners have pleaded guilty to making meth.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.