Murdered UMich Medical Student Died From A Gunshot Wound

Murdered University of Michigan medical student Paul DeWolf died from a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from UMich police.



DeWolf was found dead in his apartment Wednesday after he failed to show up for work. No gun was found at the scene of his death.

According to the police press release, “the apartment was orderly and valuables appeared to have been untouched” when officers arrived.

DeWolf was about to enter his final year of medical school and was set to graduate next spring. He was also an active duty Air Force Second Lieutenant.

