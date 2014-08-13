Murder Suspect Allegedly Asked Siri Where He Could Hide A Dead Body

A man accused of murdering his roommate in September 2012 allegedly asked Siri where to hide the dead body.

Pedro Bravo, from Florida, is on trial for kidnapping and strangling his roommate Christian Aguilar over an argument about an ex-girlfriend.

“Bravo was charged with murder on Friday September 28, 2012, though his friend’s body was not found until weeks later when hunters stumbled across Aguilar in a shallow grave in a nearby forest,” The Independent reports.

Now, phone records show that Bravo had used Apple’s assistant to help him locate a place to ditch Aguilar’s body, as well as use the phone’s flashlight function nine times on the day Aguilar disappeared.

According to The Independent, “evidence reproduced from the trial by local news stations, showed that Siri responded “What kind of place are you looking for?” before offering four options: “Swamps, reservoirs, metal foundries, dumps”.

Gizmodo reports asking Siri where to hide a dead body used to be one of her “jokes” and that the responses she’d give were meant to be in jest. If you ask Siri the same question today, you’ll only get one response: “Very funny.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.