A man suspected of killing an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting was arrested at TikTok-famous Island Boys’ home

A man was arrested at the Island Boys’ home under suspicion of killing an eight-year-old girl. Big Bag Ent/YouTube

A man named Andrew James Thomas was arrested at a home rented by TikTok duo the Island Boys.

He is suspected of killing an eight-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting, according to police.

The TikToker duo’s manager said they had not been aware of the allegations against Thomas.

A man authorities suspect of shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl was arrested Monday at the home of TikTok duo the Island Boys.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, is suspected of killing the girl, Ronziyah Atkins, in a drive-by shooting last Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, according to police. He faces charges that include first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Insider was unable to reach Thomas for comment. He was taken to a jail in Broward County on Monday, according to police records.

“We got’em!” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tweeted along with a statement. “Our detectives have made an #Arrest on the horrific drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl.”

According to TMZ, a SWAT team on Monday entered a property rented by the Island Boys, Alex and Franky Venegas, who have more than 5 million TikTok followers. Police told TMZ that according to Alex, Thomas was holding a handgun when they arrived and had asked Alex to hide it for him, but he refused.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office did not return Insider’s request for comment.

In a statement the local outlet WPBF 25 News, the Island Boys’ manager Dovi Bezner said the Island Boys had “no idea” what was going on.

Bezner did not return Insider’s request for comment.

“We just knew him as a quiet kid and he would come and hang out and do his thing and go back to whatever he got going on, but we had no clue about any of these allegations toward him,” he told the outlet. “We just knew him as a good person, someone who grew up with the Island Boys.”

The Island Boys have not been implicated in the killing, according to the WPBF 25 News report.

Bezner added that if they had known Thomas was a suspect, “we wouldn’t have allowed him on the property.”

The Venegas brothers have been involved in a string of controversies recently. In January, they were criticized for promoting army recruitment in a paid Cameo video. Franky’s ex-girlfriend earlier in the month accused him of assault.

In a previous call, Bezner told Insider the Island Boys are surrounded by a lot of controversy because “there’s just a lot of haters” and “a lot of jealousy” about their success.

“A lot of people didn’t wanna see them win,” he said. “And now that they’re winning and they’re really doing a thing, there’s just even more haters.”

He added that “the haters are the ones that are getting them paid.”

“There’s a lot of negativity out there, but there’s also a lot of positivity out there,” he said. “You can never really prove a hater wrong, but the haters keep everything going.”