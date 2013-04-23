Murder Investigation After Sydney Financial Services Worker Found Dead

Sydney police are investigating the suspicious death of a young financial services worker who was found dead in her apartment yesterday.

Photo:

Kate Malonyay, 32, has been confirmed as an employee of Challenger Ltd, a listed financial services company.

Challenger chief executive Brian Benari said: “All of Kate’s friends and colleagues at Challenger are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of her passing.

“Kate worked for Challenger for 3 years and was a much-liked and valued member of staff. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Kate.

“She will be remembered for her sense of humour, easygoing nature and professionalism. Our thoughts are now with her family.”

Her body was discovered yesterday after she failed to show up for work.

Homicide detectives were still at her apartment on McLeod St in Mosman today.

A post mortem examination will officially determine how the woman died.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.