A Father Claims His Son Was Murdered By Westminster Paedophiles And British Police Covered It Up

Google Street View A Google street view of the site of the former Elm Guest House, where alleged child abuse took place in the 1970s and 80s.

A retired magistrate believes his son may have been murdered by a Westminster paedophile ring and claims Scotland Yard helped cover it up, the Guardian reports.

Vishambar Mehrotra’s 8-year-old son, Vishal, was killed in 1981 and the father says he was contacted by a male prostitute at the time who revealed the boy might have been abducted and murdered at the notorious Elm Guest House.

The house, located in southwest London, remains the subject of Operation Fairbank, an ongoing investigation into allegations of child abuse by prominent British men in the 1970s and 80s. The house is now a private residence.

Mehrotra told The Telegraph that the prostitute alleged judges and politicians were involved, but his recording of the conversation was ignored by police officers.

Mehrotra’s son was snatched while he was walking home to Putney on July 29, 1981, the Guardian writes. It’s said he was last seen less than a mile from Elm Guest House.

In an interview with The Telegraph Mehrotra said that a few months after his son went missing, a young man in his 20s got in contact and mentioned the paedophile ring, and the politicians and judges involved. Mehrotra adds the man’s attempts to show police what was going on were also “pooh-poohed.”

“It is clear to me that there has been a huge cover-up,” the father explains.

Part of Vishal’s body was found in a West Sussex woodland in February 1982. Police raided the guest house four months after the boy was killed and 30 “prominent men” were questioned at the time. It followed the disappearance of a second boy, Martin Allen, 15, who was lost in 1979 and never found.

On Wednesday, deputy prime minister Nick Clegg talked about the scandal on LBC Radio and said “it is absolutely shocking that survivors of child abuse were not listened to.”

Operation Fairbank continues and many are speculating the identity of those who were involved in the abuse. According to The Independent, alleged visitors include a Labour MP, several Tory politicians, judges, and pop stars.

