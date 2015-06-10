33 gorgeous photos from the massively popular Instagrammer who follows his girlfriend around the world

Back in 2012, photographer Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) started an Instagram account, and his pictures went viral.

It became known as the “follow me” Instagram, because in every picture Murad — the photographer — is being led by his gorgeous girlfriend — Natalia Zakharova — to some exciting destination.

Osmann just married Zakharova in a gorgeous ceremony which he broadcast to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.

But the couple is still travelling the world together, and Zakharova is still leading her now husband by the hand.

From Paris’s Eiffel Tower to Jordan’s Dead Sea, here are 34 gorgeous photos from the world-travelling couple.

