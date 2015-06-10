33 gorgeous photos from the massively popular Instagrammer who follows his girlfriend around the world

Back in 2012, photographer Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) started an Instagram account, and his pictures went viral.
It became known as the “follow me” Instagram, because in every picture Murad — the photographer — is being led by his gorgeous girlfriend — Natalia Zakharova — to some exciting destination.
Osmann just married Zakharova in a gorgeous ceremony which he broadcast to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.
But the couple is still travelling the world together, and Zakharova is still leading her now husband by the hand.
From Paris’s Eiffel Tower to Jordan’s Dead Sea, here are 34 gorgeous photos from the world-travelling couple.
And here's Natalia in front of the Louvre on her birthday last year. Natalia also has her own Instagram account (@yourleo) with plenty of followers -- 474,000 to be exact.
In July of last year, Murad proposed to Natalia, and happily reported in the caption, 'She said YES!!!'
And in June of this year, the couple tied the knot at a romantic ceremony outside of Moscow. In his caption Murad said: 'I promise to hold your hand and tell you I love you every day for the rest of our lives.'
Natalia leads Murad everywhere from churches -- here they are at the Santa Maria in Aracoeli Basilica in Rome, Italy.
And here they are at a game in the Marcana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Some of the views the couple encounters are stunning. This was taken on a balcony overlooking Nice, France.
This view of Jordan -- taken from the Amman Citadel -- is made stunning by a sky filled with light from the setting sun.
Often, Natalia's outfits match the destination. In the caption for this photo, Murad describes Paris as 'beautiful and artistic,' so it's fitting that Natalia is wearing an artistic feather hat.
Murad admitted in the caption for this photo that it was a challenge for Natalia to board a boat on the Amazon River in this exquisite dress and headpiece.
The couple often travels in style. This was taken at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.
Murad and Natalia's most recent trip to India made for some breathtaking photos. In his caption, Murad said visiting the Taj Mahal was an emotional experience.
Here they are in Varanasi, India. Murad says the Hindus believe this city to be one of the oldest in the world.
The Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi is the largest mosque in India. Murad describes their visit to the mosque as peaceful.
From there, Murad and Natalia went to Sri Lanka, which Murad said had been on the couple's bucket list for a while.
