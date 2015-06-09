The massively popular Instagrammer who follows his girlfriend around the world just got married and the pictures are stunning

In 2012, the world fell in love with the Instagram account of a woman leading her photographer boyfriend around the world.
#followmeto Udaipur, India with @yourleo. After visiting New Delhi, Varanasi, Agra and Jaipur, we have decided that we want to rest at the final destination and Udaipur was the best choice. Of course we didn’t sit still and took a photo at this amazing palace in the middle of the lake………………………………………………………………………………………………….. With this photo we are starting our new year-long creative collaboration #LeTourDeBochic
A photo posted by Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) on Mar 28, 2015 at 11:32am PDT
Moscow-based Murray Osmann and his then-girlfriend Natalia Zakharova filled their Instagram accounts with gorgeous travel photos of rice fields in Bali, the streets of Barcelona, and luxury hotels around the world.
#followmeto the Victoria Peak in Hong Kong with @yourleo. We were there in May and are missing this place already
