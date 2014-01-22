The Muppets Are Coming To Toyota's Super Bowl Commercial

Toyota released a teaser video Tuesday revealing that The Muppets will star in the auto maker’s Super Bowl commercial alongside actor and former Old Spice pitchman Terry Crews.

In the video, Crews pulls over on a desert highway to ask the driver of a painted, broken-down bus whether he or she needs help. The teaser then cuts to a shot of a muppet fiddling with the lock on one of the bus’ doors:

Toyota will promote its new Highlander at the Feb. 2 game with a 60-second commercial from the advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi LA.

According to a press release, the ad will show off how the Highlander is both fun and functional, with the Muppets gang showing Crews how to “unborify” his life while the characters take over his vehicle. There will also be a musical number for the ad, which will help promote the forthcoming “Muppets Most Wanted” movie.

A former football player, Crews currently stars as Sergeant Terry Jeffords on the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and has made his mark in AdLand by acting in several funny, non-sequitur ads for Old Spice.

Here’s one we particularly enjoyed:

