Where Are The Muppets In The Trailer For The New, $50 Million Muppet Movie? (VIDEO)

Disney is releasing a new Muppets movie this Thanksgiving — one that’s costing them $50 million to make.



Judd Apatow comedy crew member Jason Segel (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “I Love You, Man”) wrote the script, so we’re expecting the humour bar to be raised a little.

And we get that this is what’s going on with this trailer, which — under the guise of a fake rom-com called “Green With Envy” — makes a secret of Kermit and Co. for almost one full minute.

Good for viral buzz? Sure. (We’re writing about it, after all.)

But kind of a weird choice as the first short for a costly, holiday-weekend film that’s ultimately aimed at kids?

Yeah, maybe. Take a look at the video below and decide for yourself.

