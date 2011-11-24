The Epic Tale Of The Muppets' $50 Million Comeback

With Jason Segel‘s “The Muppets” premiering on Friday, the famed puppets created by Jim Henson return to the big screen for the first time since 1999’s “Muppets in Space.”



It feels like the entire country is talking about the Muppets, who in recent weeks have appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and “WWE Raw,” parodied “Twilight” and been generally ubiquitous.

But it’s been a long road since Henson’s first puppets showed up in the 1950s, one that’s seen Henson’s tragic early death and questions about the Muppets’ relevance.

Now — thanks to the $50 million movie opening today and the media’s happy bout of Muppets nostalgia — the gang is poised for a happy resurrection.

Let’s look back at how they got here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.