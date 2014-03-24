'Muppets' Sequel Performs Worse Than Original Opening Weekend

It was an underwhelming box-office weekend for “The Muppets” sequel.

“Muppets Most Wanted” debuted to $US16.5 million.

That’s more than $US10 million less than Disney’s Muppet’s movie with Jason Segel and Amy Adams that made $US29.2 million in 2011.

Estimates predicted “Muppets Most Wanted” would open between $23–$26 million.

Still, the opening is better than other previous Muppet films including 1996’s “Muppet Treasure Island” ($7.9 million). (Today, that opening would translate to $14.9 million.)

Easily leading the box office this weekend was Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s latest franchise hopeful, “Divergent,” starring Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”).

The first in at least three movies made $56 million opening weekend.

