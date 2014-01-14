The New Muppets Movie Won The Golden Globes With This Incredible Ad [THE BRIEF]

Screenshot via Wikimedia Commons Even the notoriously critical Statler and Waldorf would have loved The Muppets’ Golden Globes ad.

There were many winners and losers at last night’s Golden Globes award ceremony, but nobody triumphed quite like the upcoming Muppets Most Wanted movie. The movie ran a hilarious ad during the broadcast that made light of the silliness of online arguments by including a (likely staged) dialogue between the Twitter users @HotFudge1218 and @Babybean1128 over why The Muppets weren’t nominated for any awards. Take a look below to see why “critics across the internet are outraged”:

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the long-running legal fight between the major broadcast television networks and Aereo, a service that has allowed users to stream or record live broadcast TV content despite not having the broadcasters’ permission to do so. Time’s Sam Gustin writes that a ruling in Aereo’s favour could “\upend the highly lucrative broadcast TV business model.”

The ad-tech firm Turn announced an $US80 million investment, which it will use to invest in its data platform.

Publicis Groupe purchased Qorvis Communications, a D.C. public affairs and crisis management firm.

The U.S. federal government will target local TV audiences during the 2014 Winter Olympics with ads encouraging young people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, health insurers are expected to spend upwards of $US500 million on advertising this year to capitalise on the ACA’s mandate that nearly all Americans sign up for insurance.

Adap.tv will create a private video advertising marketplace for The Guardian, allowing the British news organisation to sell premium video inventory to select trading desks and agencies via programmatic buying.

Advertising industry self-regulatory agency The National Advertising Division recommended that Shape Magazine more clearly mark content promoting Shape-branded products as advertisements. The NAD cited an article promoting Shape Water Boosters that was preceded by the headline “News” and touted the benefits of the Shape-branded flavored water supplements.

Lay’s potato chips is once again soliciting the public to submit ideas for a new flavour, with the person who contributes the winning idea getting a $US1 million prize. The promotion will be supported by TV and digital advertising from Energy BBDO and Deep Focus, as well as the comedian Wayne Brady, who will act out various flavour submissions that are tweeted at the Lay’s Twitter handle tomorrow.

Digiday took a look at some brands that did last night’s Golden Globes award show right.

