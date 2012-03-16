Muppets Were LITERALLY Clients Of Goldman Sachs

Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images

People are still buzzing about Greg Smith.In case you missed it, Greg Smith was a Goldman Sachs banker who published his resignation in the New York Times op-ed section.



In the letter, Smith said he witnessed bankers referring to clients as “Muppets.”

Well, it turns out the Muppet reference may have just been a misunderstanding.

NYT Dealbook pointed us to this article on SCPR.org. Apparently in 2003, the family of Jim Henson–creator of the Muppets–was indeed a client of Goldman Sachs.

And by using a rough application of the transitive law of logic, one could argue that Muppets were indeed clients of Goldman Sachs.

So, there you have it.

