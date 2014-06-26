Ghana Throws 2 Of Its Best Players Off The Team Hours Before World Cup Game

Ghana stars Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sully Muntari have been kicked off the World Cup team hours before the Portugal game, the Ghanaian football association has confirmed.

According to team beat reporter Gary Al-Smith, the midfielders were involved in a training ground altercation two days ago.

In a statement, the team said Boateng was suspended for “vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah.”

Muntari was suspended for an “

unprovoked physical attack” on a Ghanaian soccer executive.

Ghana is still alive in the World Cup. They will advance to the knockout stage if they win, the U.S. loses to Germany, and either game is decided by more than one goal.

But they are very much a team in crisis. A plane filled with $US3 million in cash was flown from Ghana to Brazil yesterday after players threatened to mutiny over unpaid bonuses.

