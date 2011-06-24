MUNSTER: An Apple Television Is Coming In 2012

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

An Apple television is likely to be released by the end of 2012, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster in a new note this morning.Picking up on the increased chatter about an Apple television, Munster detailed four reasons he thinks it’s happening.



iCloud makes an Apple Television more plausible: The iCloud service makes it easier to own multiple iOS devices and share content across them. For now iCloud is photos and music, but in the future it will probably have video.

Apple has been filing for TV-related patents: Recent patent applications involve browsing and recording television, a dock overlay for the TV similar to what we see on desktops, new broadcast menus, and other DVRs.

The App Store would make an Apple TV a big deal: iOS developers would love to make apps for a big screen television, speculates Munster. After the success of the iPhone and iPad, it makes sense. As applications are built for the TV, it becomes more attractive to consumers.

Component pre-payments suggest an Apple tv is coming: Here’s Munster’s explanation: “Recent developments in Apple’s strategy, including the component deal we believe could secure up to 50″ LCD displays, bolsters our confidence that the company remains serious about the connected living room. We believe that Apple’s recent $3.9b, two-year component investment largely relates to the displays used in its portable devices, Macs, and possibly for an Apple television in the future. Based on recent meetings in Asia (not with component suppliers), we believe Apple is investing in manufacturing facilities and securing supply for LCD displays. These displays could range from 3.5″ mobile displays to 50″ television displays.”

When Apple dives into the TV market, Munster estimates it will add $2 billion in revenue for 2012, $4 billion for 2013, and $6 billion for 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.