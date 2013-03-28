MUNSTER: The iPhone 5 Got 5X As Many Tweets As The Galaxy S4

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster did an analysis of Twitter reaction to the iPhone 5 versus the Samsung Galaxy S4.



The iPhone had 5X as many tweets as the S4 had on each phone’s launch day. Therefore, Munster believes, “that the standard iPhone will essentially maintain its market share in the high-end of the market through CY13 (low 40% worldwide).”

Heading into the S4 launch there was a lot of buzz that Samsung was catching up to Apple in cool-factor, and popularity. If you believe the results of this Twitter survey, it looks like Samsung still has a ways to go.

There’s one caveat: 73 per cent of the iPhone 5 tweets were positive compared to 81% being positive for the S4. Munster thinks this was because, “the iPhone 5 was well telegraphed, thus some consumers may have been let down that there were no surprises.”

Overall, Munster says people should buy Apple shares because it’s going to announce a lot of stuff later this year which will get investors excited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.