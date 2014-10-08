MUNSTER: Teens Aren't Interested In The Apple Watch

Apple Teens have shown little interest in the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch probably won’t be a hit with teenagers, according to Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster.

Piper Jaffray conducted two surveys on the Apple Watch: one last spring and another this fall.

It found that 17% of teens were interested in “buying an iWatch for $US350,” compared with 16% this fall.

That’s a staggeringly low level of interest for an Apple product.

Munster notes that both surveys were conducted before the Apple Watch debuted — presumably more teens would be interested in purchasing the device now knowing what it looks like.

Still, it says something that teen interest in the Apple Watch declined leading up to its debut.

Teens are a large market for Apple to tap into; 67% told Piper Jaffray they owned an iPhone in its most recent survey.

These teens are ideal Apple Watch buyers since an iPhone is needed to use the Apple Watch. The Watch will be released next year.

Munster is sticking with his prediction that Apple will sell roughly 10 million Apple Watches in 2015.

