MUNSTER: Today's IPhone Lines Are Massive And Apple Will Sell 6 Million Units This Weekend

Today’s lines for Apple’s new iPhones are likely the longest they’ve ever been and the company will sell up to 6 million units, according to Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.

Munster wrote in a note to investors this morning that there were 1,417 customers in line at Apple’s flagship 5th Avenue store in New York this morning. There were 775 people in line for last year’s iPhone 5 launch. Lines were slightly longer than average in San Francisco and Minneapolis.

Lines were likely longer because Apple did not take pre-orders for its top-of-the-line iPhone 5S this year, Munster says. In years past, customers were able to pre-order new iPhones and have them shipped to their homes on launch day. The iPhone 5 had 2 million pre-orders last year.

This year, Apple only accepted pre-orders for the iPhone 5C, a new model that’s cheaper than the iPhone 5S and comes in colourful plastic.

