iPad Sales In Apple Stores Were Up 68% This Year, Says Piper Jaffray

Gene Munster and his team at Piper Jaffray staked out Apple stores on Black Friday to see what people were buying.



They observed sales of 15 iPads per hour in Apple Stores, which is up 68% on a year over year basis, and sales of 10 Macs per hour which is up 25% compared to last year.

Is it an exact science? Heck no, but it Munster says it gives him confidence in his estimate of 13.5 million iPads for the December quarter, which would be 84% growth on a year over year basis.

Photo: Piper Jaffray

