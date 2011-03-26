The World Is Going Absolutely Crazy For iPads -- Apple Could Sell More Than 6 Million This Quarter

Photo: ITN Productions

Apple’s strong iPad 2 launch could push the company past 20 million iPads sold cumulatively.Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster writes in a note today that his estimate of 5.5 million iPads shipped in the March quarter “could be conservative.” Apple shipped about 15 million iPads in 2010.



Apple just launched the iPad 2 in 25 more countries, and as in the U.S., demand seems to be ahead of supply. Munster notes that the lead time for the iPad 2 in Australia grew to 3-4 weeks within 24 hours of launch, after an initial lead time of 2-3 weeks.

He also says that improving lead time for iPad 2s in the U.S. could suggest that concerns about Japanese suppliers slowing production could be overblown.

Meanwhile, people are still lining up for iPad 2s, and supply is selling out as soon as it’s put on sale at Apple Store locations.

