MUNSTER: Here's Why Apple Didn't Release A TV This Year

Analyst Gene Munster said Apple didn’t release a TV set this year because it couldn’t get a television screen it was happy with.At our last IGNITION conference in 2011, Munster predicted Apple would have announced a TV by now, and started selling it at the start of 2013.



That hasn’t happened, obviously.

Speaking at our IGNITION conference this year, Munster said he spoke with sources in the Asian supply chain about Apple’s television plans. Those sources said that Apple had requested a specific type of screen for a TV, an indium gallium zinc oxide or IGZO screen. Manufacturers were having trouble making that screen for a big-screen TV.

But doesn’t Apple need deals with cable and content companies? Munster doesn’t think that’s a big issue. He thinks it all comes down to solving a hardware problem.

