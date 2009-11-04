Even Gene Munster Shocked By Terrible China iPhone Sales

Even Apple bull Gene Munster is surprised how low Apple’s iPhone sales in China were over the first weekend.

China Unicom activated 5,000 iPhones at launch — “a disappointment,” Piper Jaffray analyst Munster says in a note today.

Munster still thinks Apple can ship 9.3 million iPhones this quarter and 36 million in 2010, but the slow start in China “removes the potential for significant iPhone unit upside” this quarter, he says.

What could help sales? When prices come down and when Apple starts selling a version of the iPhone with wi-fi — something that had been prohibited by Chinese law until recently.

