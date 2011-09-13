MUNSTER: Apple's Mac Sales Blowing Away Expectations

Photo: OnLive

A small note from Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray this afternoon on Mac sales.According to the latest data from NPD, Apple’s Mac sales are up 22% for the first two months of the September quarter. The street is expecting a 16% growth rate for the entire September quarter.



Munster attributes the strong sales to OSX Lion and refreshed MacBook Airs and Mac Minis.

NPD also says iPod sales are down 16% for the first two months of the quarter, which is not as bad as a the street expected.

Here are Munster’s bullets on the two product lines:

Mac NPD Data Suggests 4.4m-4.6m Macs vs. Est. 4.5m In Sept. Qtr. (Mac ~20% Revs). We have analysed domestic NPD retail data for the first 2 months of the Sept. quarter, which is up 22% y/y. The data benefited from new Mac products in the month of July, but the tailwind from these releases will likely fade in Sept. Net-net, we believe this early data suggests Mac sales in the range of 4.4m-4.6m, or 13%-18% y/y growth (we believe Street consensus is 4.5m Macs in the quarter and we are also at 4.5m). Note that we estimate Mac revenue will represent 20% of overall revenue in the Sept. quarter.

iPod NPD Data Suggests 7.2m-7.7m vs. Est. 7.0m In Sept. Qtr. (iPod ~5% Revs). Our analysis of domestic iPod unit data from NPD for the first 2 months of the Sept. quarter (-16% y/y) suggests iPod results slightly ahead of consensus. NPD leads us to an iPod approximation of 7.2m-7.7m (we believe the Street is at ~7.0m). This range implies y/y iPod unit growth of -20% to -15% y/y vs. the Street at -23% y/y.

