Munster: Apple Will Sell At Least 2.8 Million iPads In 2010

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, top analyst Gene Munster gave his thoughts on expected iPad sales.



He gives a “conservative” estimate of 150,000 – 200,000 first weekend sales with a 2010 total of 2.8 million iPads sold by Apple. (Those are much lower than some estimates of 6 million or even 8 million to 10 million.) Munster goes on to say that the apps will ultimately “drive demand longer term” for the iPad.

Watch the interview below:



