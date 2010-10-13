Apple Bull Gene Munster Says Apple TV Will NOT Be A Hit

Will Apple TV be a big hit? “In the current form – it won’t,” says Piper Jaffray senior research analyst Gene Munster.



For Apple to move successfully into the living room, it will have to create an all-in-one TV set sans the box. Munster sees Apple TVs coming to a living room near you in 2012.

Gene Munster is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray (Disclosures).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

