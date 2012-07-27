MUNSTER: Amazon's Kindle Fire Will Be 'Destroyed' By Apple This Holiday Season

Gene Munster, a top Apple analyst with Piper Jaffray, told Bloomberg West that Amazon shouldn’t bank on having strong tablet sales this holiday because the Kindle Fire tablet is going to be “destroyed” by Apple.



“The only reason people really buy the Kindle Fire is because it’s cheaper,” he said. “There’s a high probability that Apple comes out with that 7-inch tablet that’s going to compete against the Kindle Fire this holiday, and I think it’s just going to get really difficult for really all the players.”

