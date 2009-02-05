Your Stimulus Dollars: Building Butterfly Gardens, Dog Parks And Frisbee Golf

When the stimulus bill is finally passed, there will be 18,750 municipal projects awaiting funding. Many of these projects are worthy of receiving cash to repair roads or invest in important buildings. Then there’s the rest of them.



The Wall Street Journal poured over the Main Street Economic Recovery Report (embedded below) issued by the nation’s Mayors and found municipalities have amassed an incredible list of projects to get stimulus loot. Here are a few:

Las Vegas, NV: $2 million for neon signs

Boynton Beach, FL: $4.5 million for “eco park” with butterfly gardens

Chula Vista, CA: $500,000 for a dog park

Lincoln, NE: $3 million for eco-friendly clubhouse, municipal golf course

Pittsfield, ME: $6 million for potholes, sewer pipes, town-owned theatre

Shreveport, LA: $6 million for three aquatic centres with water slides

Shreveport, LA: 8 new Harley Davidson motocycles for local cops

San Bernadino, CA: $1.1 million for park improvements, including a skateboard ramp and two splash park installations

Austin, TX: $886,000 for a 36 hole golf course

Virginia Beach, VA: $1.8 million for tennis courts

Virginia Beach, VA: $3.75 million for urban tree canopy protection

Even better than this lis, is the way mayors are tying themselves in knots to justify the spending. They all want to show that they’ll produce jobs or support American manufacturing.

Lincoln, Nebraska’s Mayor says the $3 million golf clubhouse will produce 54 construction jobs. Mayor Cedric Glover of Shreveport says his Harley request wouldn’t produce much in the way of local employment, but it will support “a great American company.”

If New York City–who is curiously absent from the Mayors’ report–wants to join the rest and support a great local American company, might we suggest it procurs a billion dollars for Clusterstock?

