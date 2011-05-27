In Germany "Corporate Orgies Have Grown In Popularity"

Photo: The Intrepid traveller on Flickr

In Germany, sex is commonly used as a incentive for employees, Spiegel Online reports, and corporate orgies are becoming more popular.The topic is being thrown around a lot at the moment because last week news surfaced that insurance company Munich Re fired executives who hosted a company-sponsored sex party at the Budapest baths in Hungary back in 2007.



(One of Munich Re’s units invited 100 of its top performing employees to enjoy 20 pre-paid prostitutes. Read about the party here).

Earlier this week prostitutes admitted that there was nothing unusual about the Budapest bash except for its scale — companies hire prostitutes or pay for brothel visits for their employees, all the time.

But apparently corporate orgies are growing in popularity, Spiegel reported, and there are event planning companies that now specialize in those types of events. Larger escort services can also put together and host similar events.

And in Germany, where prostitution in legal, sex is reportedly an “incentive” in the business world.

An event manager told Spiegel that the Munich Re case is “is certainly no exception, even if the execution was unusual. The fact that bordello visits are used as rewards can be observed at every trade fair.”

He emphasised that while most event planners wouldn’t advertize that service, “many professional agencies would be in a position to organise such an occasion.”

And a representative of a sex worker educational organisation confirmed that sex being used in the German corporate world as a motivational tool or incentive is “widespread.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.