Insurance Company Fires Execs For Hosting Kinky Sex Party With Company-Paid Prostitutes

Tomorrow the German newspaper Handelsblatt will publish the sordid details of a sex party hosted by Ergo Versicherungsgruppe, a Dusseldorf, Germany-based subsidiary of Munich Re.



Some of the firm’s senior management were responsible for hosting the “incentive” party for 100 of Ergo’s top performers in 2007. The incentive: a trip to Budapest, where 20 pre-paid prostitutes were waiting for them at a party.

They are no longer with the company.

In a preview the Handelsblatt paper published today, it says that about 100 of the insurance company’s top executives were treated to about 20 prostitutes, all of whom were colour-coded based on who was available for sex favours.

YELLOW bracelet = I’m available for sexual favours

WHITE bracelet = Sorry! Senior execs already called dibs on me

RED bracelet = I’m a hostess

The women were also stamped each time they were “used,” so that the execs could tell how many of his co-workers got to her first.

Four-poster beds draped with towels were set up for the men and the ladies of their choice to occupy while doing the deed. “Anyone could go to the ladies on one of the beds and do what he wanted,” said a guest.

(Assuming the beds were right next to each other, this party, hosted in 2007, sounds a lot like the party Tom Cruise visits in the movie “Eyes Wide Shut.”)

Handlesblatt got all the details from someone who acted as somewhat of a doorman at the party (“Everyone involved knew that this was whores,” according to him/her), some guests, and a spokesman for the company, who is being remarkably forth-coming.

“It is true that there was in June 2007, an incentive trip to Budapest,” Alexander Becker, the Head of Media Relations of the Ergo Insurance Group AG, told Handlesblatt. “Our research has shown that an evening event during this trip about 20 prostitutes were present.”

The party is “a serious violation of applicable rules of the organisation” and will not be tolerated, the company said in a statement. “The responsible manager and responsible member of the board are not working for us.”

(Apparently a number of people who went to the party still are.)

We can’t imagine what’s coming next. Until tomorrow!

Via Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.