Munich Is Already Preparing For Millions Of Oktoberfest Revelers [PHOTOS]

Oktoberfest, Germany’s annual beer-centric extravaganza, will take place in Munich next month, and millions of people are expected to descend on the city for beer, music, and merriment.
Last year, the festival drew 6.4 million visitors who drank an estimated 6.9 million liter mugs of Bavarian beer — about 14.6 million pints.
To prepare, the city is frantically constructing massive beer tents and other temporary constructions like roller coasters to entertain and accommodate the crowds.
Oktoberfest will start on Sept. 21st.
The tents may be temporary constructions, but they're not flimsy. When constructed, these beer tents can hold up to 10,000 people.
There will be over a dozen massive tents which will be sponsored by German beer companies, like Hofbraeu beer.
Each tent has a completely different feel and design. The Loewenbraeu tent is topped with a lion, while the Paulaner tent has a less ostentatious mug of beer to lure in crowds.
This is what it looks like inside one of these tents during Oktoberfest, when they're packed with thousands of revelers.
