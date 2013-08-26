Munich Is Already Preparing For Millions Of Oktoberfest Revelers [PHOTOS]

Oktoberfest, Germany’s annual beer-centric extravaganza, will take place in Munich next month, and millions of people are expected to descend on the city for beer, music, and merriment.

Last year, the festival drew 6.4 million visitors who drank an estimated 6.9 million liter mugs of Bavarian beer — about 14.6 million pints.

To prepare, the city is frantically constructing massive beer tents and other temporary constructions like roller coasters to entertain and accommodate the crowds.

Oktoberfest will start on Sept. 21st.

