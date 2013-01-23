I Was Going To Complain About My Free 5-Star Hotel — Then I Found Out It's Only $400 A Night

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider
The folks who run the excellent DLD conference in Munich were kind enough to ask me to speak again this year.And they took great care of me.
They flew me over business class, put me up at a five-star hotel, and then chauffered me to Davos. That was extremely classy of them. Who doesn’t love to be treated like George Clooney?
I’ve told you about my flight (there was only one lousy part of it).
So now I’ll tell you about my hotel.
The Bayerischer Hof is smack-dab in the centre of Munich. You can walk to everything–even the Apple Store.
Walk across the Promenade and 'achtung tram' again, and then you reach the entrance of the Bayerischer Hof.
Just start talking, and the staff will respond in whatever language you speak. They won't make you feel like an idiot American who only speaks one language.
The DLD folks were putting me up, so I wasn't worried about the bill. And that was nice. Because Business Insider doesn't spring for 5-sterne hotels.
I used to stay at 5-sterne hotels a lot, back when I was an investment banker. So I got pretty particular about them. The Bayerischer kind-of sort-of held its own.
The bathroom, by the way, contains one of the best features of the Bayerischer Hof room experience: The shower.
And there's a TOWEL WARMER. Water flows through those pipes and warms your towels 24/7. I felt guilty about having water warming my towels 24/7. So I turned it off.
OK, time for the quibbles. And bear in mind that, as I was noticing these things, I was imagining that the Bayerischer Hof cost ~$700 a night--the going rate for a 5-star hotel in New York. At ~$700 a night, you can be seriously particular. So it seemed to me that it was time for the BH to re-polish their floors.
The bathroom had a strange aroma coming from it. mould, perhaps. Whatever it was, it was strong enough that I opened a window.
The befuddling light switches weren't the Bayerischer Hof's fault--I assume they're a German thing--but there wasn't much discernible rhyme or reason to them.
Press one, and all the lights would go off. Press another and nothing would happen. Press the third and some lights would come on. Press another one somewhere else and a couple of outlets would go off. I never did figure them out.
And here is something I would have found really irritating (if I had been paying for the room). The Bayerischer Hof is a 5-sterne hotel. It costs gazillions of dollars a night. So they're really going to nickel and dime me for some wasser?
