SHOOTING RAMPAGE IN MUNICH LEAVES AT LEAST 8 DEAD

A policeman standing at Marienplatz securing the area after a shootout on July 22, 2016 in Munich, Germany.

(Picture-Alliance/Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Police are hunting multiple suspects who shot several people in a shopping centre in Munich.

Officials confirm at least eight people have died in the attack.

Munich is in lockdown: All public transport has been halted and police have asked the public not to go outside.

Shoppers filmed one suspect shouting, “I’m German!” as he fired shots from a rooftop near the scene.

Doctor and nurses in the city have been asked to report to hospitals.

Several people were killed and many others were injured in a shooting near a shopping mall in Munich on Friday, police officials told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The Munich police said on Facebook that witnesses saw three people with weapons but that no one had been taken into custody.

Police are searching for the attackers in a massive manhunt across the city and have asked people to stay inside their houses, stay off the streets, and avoid public places.

Munich police have confirmed that at least eight people died and that the shooting took place in only one location: in front of the shopping mall. A ninth body was found at the scene, a police spokesman said, and police are examining it to see if it may be one of the suspected attackers, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting occurred at the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum shopping mall, located in the Moosach district of Munich. Opened in 1972, the mall calls itself the largest shopping center in Bavaria.

Munich has declared a state of emergency, shut down its transit system, and evacuated its main train station.

A video purportedly showing one of the attackers on top of one of the car parks close to the shopping mall has been posted online. The video is shot from one of the surrounding rooftops.

The people recording the video were shouting abuse at the attacker who shouted back, “I am German.”

VIDEO: Unconfirmed video of people shouting abuse to shooter as he says “I’m a German” – @Holbornlolz https://t.co/t4AiTeYcyi — Conflict News (@Conflicts) July 22, 2016

Pictured: The shooter on the car park roof of #OEZ shopping centre in #Munich https://t.co/965ePBwODp pic.twitter.com/FyNjEoinpU — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 22, 2016

“Many shots were fired, I can’t say how many but it’s been a lot,” one shop worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters. The woman was hiding in a store in the mall.

The alarm for a “mass attack” has been triggered in Munich hospitals, and off-duty doctors and nurses have been summoned back to hospitals. Ten operating theatres are ready and eight teams are ready to treat people who are under shock according to BR24.

The Munich police said on Twitter that reports that had emerged on social media of a second shooting in another part of the city were a false alarm.

“The situation is still completely confusing,” Thomas Baumann, a deputy spokesman of the Munich police, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur, according to The New York Times. “It is not clear whether there is one or many shooters.”

A video that was posted on Twitter reportedly showed one of the attackers firing a gun outside a McDonald’s restaurant. Here is an image from the video, which has since been deleted:

Source: Twitter

The video showed a person in dark clothes shooting a weapon at people, who started to run away. The person capturing the video started to run away from the shooter after a few seconds.

The shooting was the second high-profile incident of violence in Germany this week. On Monday a teenager attacked four people with an axe on a train in southern Germany. ISIS claimed responsibility for the train attack.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will convene her security council on Saturday to address the shooting, according to AFP. The council consists of several top German officials, including the ministers of defense, interior affairs, and foreign affairs.

“We are determined to do everything we can so that terror and inhuman violence stand no chance in Germany,” Merkel’s chief of staff Peter Altmaier said.

In the US, the White House denounced what it called a “heinous act” in a statement.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the apparent terrorist attack that has claimed innocent lives in Munich, Germany,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

The statement continued:

“We still do not know all of the facts, but we do know that this heinous act has killed and injured multiple individuals in the heart of one of Europe’s most vibrant cities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased, just as we wish those wounded a full recovery. In the midst of this tragedy, the United States will work closely with our German partners to whom we will make available any resources that would assist their investigation, as the President pledged. The resolve of Germany, the United States, and the broader international community will remain unshaken in the face of acts of despicable violence such as this.”

