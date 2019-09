For his Chart Of The Week, Nomura’s George Goncalves looks at bond fund flows, and points out that muni fund outflows for the week ended January 19th, were the largest yet.



Meanwhile, normal, taxable-bond fund inflows are clearly gathering steam.

