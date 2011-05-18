Look Who's Buying Munis Again

The essential muni-story of late seems to be two-fold: First of all, munis haven’t yet had a meltdown or seen defaults en masse. We’re almost 5 months through the year. Second of all, they’re behaving like other forms of credit (including Treasuries), and so they’ve been rallying as “risk” has come out of the market.



From a demand standpoint, buying is showing up at nearly every level.

These three charts from Morgan Stanley’s Michael Zezas nicely breaks down what’s going on.

The gist: Demand is picking up almost everywhere, although at the very long end of the curve, things are still fairly soggy.

At the short end of the curve, retail has come back in a big way.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

At the medium end, again, everyone’s buying everywhere.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

And finally, at the long end, not much retail demand, but improvement at just about every level.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.