The Father Of The Euro: It's Italy That Will Really Torpedo The Union

Bloomberg TV had on Nobel laureate Robert Mundell- aka the “Father of the euro.” A few quick hits from the interview:



Italy poses the biggest threat to the euro

The euro is sitting strong at $1.37, but if that figure rises above $1.40 exports would be killed

Europe must bail Greece out with some kind of long term loan with plenty of strings attached

