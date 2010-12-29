Nobel Prize Economist Mundell Says Forget All These Bullish Forecasts, 2011 Growth Is Going To Be Weak

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. economy will not grow more than 2% in 2011, says Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Mundell. Mundell’s comments are in stark contrast to economists at banks like Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale that now think the U.S. economy is going to grow faster in 2011.



Mundell partially blames QE2 for the lower projection, saying it had the undesired effect of strengthening the dollar which is what “really broke the back of the economy.”

Check out Mundell’s full comments at Bloomberg >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.