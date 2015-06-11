A company that delivers chef-prepared meals is poised to become as popular as Uber

Munchery One of the meals Munchery advertises.

A food delivery service called Munchery just got a huge endorsement from one of the most prominent venture capital firms.

Sherpa Ventures, the investment firm behind huge success stories like AirBnb and Poshmark, says it just made its “biggest bet since Uber” on the service that delivers meals prepared by chefs.

San Francisco-based Munchery “isn’t a restaurant and it isn’t a delivery service,” according to Sherpa.

The start-up offers a huge delivery-only menu that changes every day.

“An average day might feature 50 unique items including entrees like spicy clam and chorizo pasta and chimichurri flank steak,” Sherpa writes in a post on Medium.

It would be nearly impossible for a traditional restaurant to offer a wide variety of food. But because Munchery is delivery-only, it is able to build huge kitchens that can handle the huge volumes of food it produces.

The company’s kitchens are high-tech, with features like WiFi-enabled ovens that use a “combination of dry and moist heat” for optimal food quality.

Munchery is currently available in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Prices range from $US9 to $US15 for entrees, $US6 for sides and salads, and $US6 for kids’ meals, according to Forbes.

Here’s some of the food featured on Munchery’s Instagram page:

Date night? Wow them with a “home-cooked” meal. We won’t tell! A photo posted by Munchery (@munchery) on Jun 5, 2015 at 3:02pm PDT

Now that’s our kind of assembly line! Tacos al pastor by @thenewhostess A photo posted by Munchery (@munchery) on Jun 9, 2015 at 3:25pm PDT

Wonder what the Munchery team does for fun? A quick shot from our sandwich making competition… the competition was stiff! A photo posted by Munchery (@munchery) on May 27, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

Dinner is served! #MuncherySeattle A photo posted by Munchery (@munchery) on May 21, 2015 at 12:40pm PDT

We’ve expanded to Bellevue, #Seattle! Enjoy your first meal free with promo code SEATTLENOW. A photo posted by Munchery (@munchery) on Jan 20, 2015 at 2:17pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.