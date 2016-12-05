The first trailer for Tom Cruise's reboot of 'The Mummy' is here

“The Mummy” is getting a giant reboot next summer starring Tom Cruise and Universal has released the first full trailer for the the film.

It looks like it’s “Mission Impossible” meets the popular horror franchise as we see Cruise swimming underwater, in a plane, and come out of a zipped bag in, what appears to be, a morgue.

Here’s the full synopsis from Universal:

“Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Cruise will star alongside Annabelle Wallis (“Peaky Blinders”), Jake Johnson (“Jurassic World”), and Russell Crowe. Sofia Boutella “Kingsman: The Secret Service” will star as the ancient princess in the new film.

“The Mummy” will be in theatres June 9, 2017.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.