NYC's Soho House Held A Lottery To Pick Which Members Could Attend A Wild Mumford & Sons Show Last Night

I am a big Mumford & Sons fan. I even went to see them a few months ago when the group played the Barclays center.

I am also a member of the Soho House, so when the club sent out an email earlier this week stating that the group would be performing on their rooftop two days later as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration, I cleared my calendar.

Only problem is that the roof can’t accommodate every single NYC member, so the club held a lottery.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t win.

But a lot of other people did get the golden ticket and so I had to live vicariously through them on social media:

The Mumford dudes & their Sons. Do I have that right? ;-) Top o’ Soho House on a beauty of a night in NYC. pic.twitter.com/zTciCU8b50

— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) August 23, 2013

A look at Mumford & Sons performing at Soho House right now pic.twitter.com/mYK8FLeCES (photo credit: @Jinglinbaby)

— New York Nightlife (@NYNightlife) August 23, 2013

J. Crew’s President and Creative Director Jenna Lyons watched from a swan in the pool.

Watch video of the band playing below:

And then John Legend came out:

Here are a few other celebs who were in attendance. They clearly did not have to enter a lottery:

J. Crew President and Creative Director, Jenna Lyons.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany.

Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton.

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock.

“We are supposed to stop playing now but we are just gonna go on,” Marcus Mumford reportedly told the crowd. “Don’t do this half-arse New York thing; we need some fat people in the pool, like myself and we will all be united.”

