3 people dead, 1 injured after shooting at Michigan courthouse

Harrison Jacobs
Berries county courthouseABC 57 News

Three people have been shot and killed after a shooting at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan on Monday, 
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey confirmed at a news conference.
Two court bailiffs and the shooting suspect were killed, Bailey said. A deputy sheriff was also shot, but is being treated and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Several other people were injured.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 p.m. local time.

A Berrien County Commissioner told ABC57 reporter Vahid Sadrzadeh that the shooter was a man on his way to jail who took a gun off an officer and began shooting.

Bailed confirmed that the suspect was an in-custody inmate. 

Those injured have been taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph.

Berrien County Commissioner Jeanette Leahey told WZZM13, an ABC-affiliated television station located in Grand Rapids, Michigan,  that she is aware of the shooting.

“We’re in a difficult time in the world. We all know that. It’s unfortunate that it’s coming close to home. … I’m discouraged and disgusted,” Leahey said.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder tweeted that police have secured the scene.

Chris Gautz, a public information officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), tweeted that MDOC staff are “safe and accounted for.”

 


Here’s Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey’s full press conference: 

This story is developing and will be updated as new details are available.

 

NOW WATCH: Here’s what happened when Trump was asked about replacing Muslim TSA workers with veterans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.