3 people dead, 1 injured after shooting at Michigan courthouse

Three people have been shot and killed after a shooting at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan on Monday,

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey confirmed at a news conference.

Two court bailiffs and the shooting suspect were killed, Bailey said. A deputy sheriff was also shot, but is being treated and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Several other people were injured.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 p.m. local time.

A Berrien County Commissioner told ABC57 reporter Vahid Sadrzadeh that the shooter was a man on his way to jail who took a gun off an officer and began shooting.

Bailed confirmed that the suspect was an in-custody inmate.

Those injured have been taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph.

Berrien County Commissioner Jeanette Leahey told WZZM13, an ABC-affiliated television station located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that she is aware of the shooting.

“We’re in a difficult time in the world. We all know that. It’s unfortunate that it’s coming close to home. … I’m discouraged and disgusted,” Leahey said.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder tweeted that police have secured the scene.

MSP has secured the scene at the Berrien County courthouse and started its investigation into the shooting that occurred this afternoon.

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) July 11, 2016

Chris Gautz, a public information officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), tweeted that MDOC staff are “safe and accounted for.”

All MDOC probation staff are safe and accounted for. Prayers for those shot today and those still inside. https://t.co/lG95F0IdT8

— Chris Gautz (@ChrisGautz) July 11, 2016





Horrible news out of Berrien County just now. I am monitoring the situation closely and my heart breaks for everyone affected.

— Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 11, 2016

Here’s Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey’s full press conference:

This story is developing and will be updated as new details are available.

